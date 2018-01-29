PRIMUS Announces Summer Tour With MASTODON

Buckle up as Primus announces a summer tour with titans Mastodon as they continue on the road in support of their ninth studio album, The Desaturating Seven, out now on ATO Records. Pre-sale tickets start Tuesday, January 30th, local time here (password: Goblins) and general on-sale is Friday, Febuary 2nd.

Kicking off May 6th at Red Rocks the tour will cross the country and back with stops at Austin 360 Amphitheater, The Fox in Atlanta, Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, Northerly Island in Chicago, Greek Theaters in San Francisco and LA and many more before ending July 7th in Phoenix. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

The Desaturating Seven led Primus back to some of the sounds and styles of their earlier days. The album marks the return of the definitive Primus lineup - singer/bassist Les Claypool, guitarist Larry “Ler” LaLonde, and drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander - for its first album of original music since 1995.

Inspiration for the album came from a 1978 children’s book called The Rainbow Goblins by the Italian author and artist Ui de Rico. In the story seven goblins come to the valley where rainbows are born, intending to steal the rainbows and eat them. The valley, though, knows that the goblins are coming, and makes a plan to thwart the wicked creatures by hiding the rainbow. After the goblins are caught in their own nets, the flowers release the colors of the rainbow and drown the goblins, and in gratitude, the rainbow turns the flowers into beautiful birds who fly across the valley in freedom.

"It’s a story about gluttonous individuals sucking the colors out of the world,” says Les Claypool. “The overuse of resources by the greedy elite, and how the meek masses can overcome them in the end by unifying. It seemed pretty relevant these days.”

Tour dates:

May

6 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

10 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

11 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheater

12 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

14 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

15 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

16 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theater

18 - Portsmouth, VA - Portsmouth Pavilion

19 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

20 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

22 - Reading, PA - Diamond Credit Union Theater @ Santander

23 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

25 - Glen Falls, NY - Cool Insuring Arena

26 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park

27 - Portland, ME - TBA

29 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Penn’s Landing - Festival Pier

June

1 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage

2 - Baltimore, MD - Pier 6 Pavilion

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheater @ Coney Island Boardwalk

5 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

6 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

9 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

12 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

15 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

16 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

21 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park

23 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

25 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

28 - Avila Beach, CA - Avila Beach Resort Amphitheater

29 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre

30 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Resort Casino

July

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Salt Air - Outdoors

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Event Center

5 - Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

6 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre