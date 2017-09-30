PRIMUS’ Les Claypool Talks To Lars Ulrich About Auditioning For METALLICA; Video

Primus bass legend Les Claypool will appear on Lars Ulrich's Beast 1 Radio show It's Electric on October 1st to discuss his audition in Metallica and South Park. It's Electric airs every Sunday at 3:00 p.m. PST, with an encore every Monday at 3:00 a.m. PST at this location.

Claypool talks about his Metallica audition following the tragic death of Cliff Burton: “So I got invited down. It was a very honorable thing to be able to come down and play with my old buddy Kirk (Hammett) and the Metallica guys. And I learned a couple of tunes and I brought my bass banjo, 'cause I figured, ‘This will work great with Metallica.' So we all get in this room, it was this control room, and there's a there's a glass and Lars is on the other side of it. And he's, like, 'I can't hear James (Hetfield), I can't hear James. I can't see James.' They're, like, 'Well, we don't know what to do. We can't fit you in the room.' 'Take the glass out.' And we all kind of chuckled. 'Take the glass out.' Guys came in and removed the glass from the studio.”

Check out the entire chat below: