PRIMUS Team Up With CLUTCH For An Evening With… Summer Tour

Primus is teaming up with Clutch for a summer tour, An Evening With Primus And Clutch. The tour launched on July 17th in Charlotte, North Carolina and concludes on August 18th in Berkeley, California.

The dates will include full sets from each band, with no openers/support. Clutch will hit the stage an hour after venue doors open. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 24th, at 10 AM.

Tour dates:

July

17 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

20 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

21 - Henrietta, NY - Rochester Dome Arena

22 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center

23 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

25 - Portland, ME - Maine State Pier

27 - Burlington, VT - Lake Champlain Maritime Festival Burlington Waterfront Park

28 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Penn's Landing Festival Pier

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

August

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

2 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater

4 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

5 - Kansas City, MO - The Crossroads

6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

8 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

9 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

11 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

12 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

13 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

15 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

17 - Stateline, NV - Hard Rock Casino - Lake Tahoe

18 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre