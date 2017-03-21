PRIMUS Team Up With CLUTCH For An Evening With… Summer Tour
March 21, 2017, 25 minutes ago
Primus is teaming up with Clutch for a summer tour, An Evening With Primus And Clutch. The tour launched on July 17th in Charlotte, North Carolina and concludes on August 18th in Berkeley, California.
The dates will include full sets from each band, with no openers/support. Clutch will hit the stage an hour after venue doors open. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 24th, at 10 AM.
Tour dates:
July
17 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
20 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
21 - Henrietta, NY - Rochester Dome Arena
22 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center
23 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
25 - Portland, ME - Maine State Pier
27 - Burlington, VT - Lake Champlain Maritime Festival Burlington Waterfront Park
28 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage
29 - Philadelphia, PA - Penn's Landing Festival Pier
30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
August
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
2 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater
4 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
5 - Kansas City, MO - The Crossroads
6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
8 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
9 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint
11 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
12 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield
13 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
15 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park
17 - Stateline, NV - Hard Rock Casino - Lake Tahoe
18 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre