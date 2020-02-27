PRINCE HARRY To Sit In On Recording Session With JON BON JOVI At Abbey Road Studios On Friday; Video
February 27, 2020, an hour ago
Jon Bon Jovi is ready to rock out with Prince Harry, reports People.
The musician, 57, opened up about his upcoming musical collaboration with Harry, 35, during an appearance on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky on Wednesday (video below), sharing his excitement in sharing a studio with Harry as he re-records his 2019 single “Unbroken” for this year’s Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style competition for service members.
While Bon Jovi initially wrote the track for the American documentary To Be Of Service, which follows veterans living with PTSD and the service animals that help them, he had also sent the song and its lyrics to Harry as “a great gift” to his Invictus Games.
“He said yes and stuck now to it, so we’re doing it,” he said of the project.
The two are scheduled to get together on Friday at the iconic Abbey Road Studios, where Harry will sit in on a recording session. The meeting will be one of the last engagements Harry will attend as a “senior member” of the royal family after his bombshell decision to step back from public duties in January.
“I’m gonna hand him a tambourine and see what he’s got going,” Bon Jovi joked about their forthcoming appointment.
Read more at People, and watch the video below:
Bon Jovi 2020, the new album from Bon Jovi, will be released on May 15. Album t-shirt bundles, vinyl, CD, and digital downloads are available for pre-order here. A music video for the single, "Limitless", is available for streaming below.
Jon Bon Jovi on the album’s title: “The meaning behind it - there’s the obvious. It’s an election year, and I couldn’t do any worse. And I also have clear vision. This House Is Not For Sale dealt with a lot of personal matters, and now it’s behind us. So, 2020 - of course, it’s an election year, but more importantly, it’s that I have clear vision going forward.”
Tracklisting:
"Beautiful Drug"
"Unbroken"
"Limitless"
"Luv Can"
"Brothers In Arms"
"Story Of Love"
"Lower The Flag"
"Let It Rain"
"Shine"
"Blood In The Water"
"Limitless" video:
"Unbroken" video:
The Bon Jovi 2020 Tour, presented by Live Nation, will start in the US this June and play arenas across America. The Bon Jovi 2020 Tour will feature Bryan Adams.
Tour dates:
June
10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
11 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
13 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
16 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
20 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena *
23 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
25 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
July
10 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *
14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
16 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
19 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
21 - Chicago, IL - United Center
23 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
25 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
* without Bryan Adams