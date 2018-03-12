PRIPJAT Release "Survival Of The Sickest" Single; Music Video Streaming

German thrashers Pripjat will release their second album, Chain Reaction, on April 27th via NoiseArt Records. The album will be available on CD digipak and 2 LP black vinyl in gatefold. Today sees the release of the first single off the album, "Survival Of The Sickest", just in time for the launch of the album pre-order. The official video for the song can be found below.

The band states: "So here we go again, friends - the first single of our upcoming release Chain Reaction is called 'Survival Of The Sickest'. It is a straightforward thrasher with a catchy and tense main-riff that should leave no doubt about where Pripjat is heading 2018. The lyrics are a pissed reflection on the status quo of our world and the ridiculous events that recently became normal. If we head on the same direction there is just one answer to our problems: A Nuclear Solution!"

Pre-order Chain Reaction digitally and receive "Survival Of The Sickest" instantly, or stream the song here.

https://goo.gl/cxJoxi

Pre-order Chain Reaction physically via the following links:

- Napalm Records

- EMP

- Amazon

Chain Reaction tracklisting:

"Just a Head"

"Take The Law"

"The Seed"

"Bowed, Yet Unbroken"

"Kiev Burns!"

"28.04."

"Brick By Brick"

"Survival Of The Sickest"

"Chain Reaction"

"Returnless"

"Survival Of The Sickest" video: