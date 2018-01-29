PRIPJAT To Release Chain Reaction In April; Artwork Unveiled

German thrashers, Pripjat, will release their second studio album on April 27th via NoiseArt Records. The follow up to the successful debut album Sons Of Tschernobyl, is titled Chain Reaction.



The Chain Reaction cover art was created by Russian artist Timur Khabirov.





The band states: "We tried out a couple of things for the Chain Reaction artwork. In the end, the motif of Timur Khabirov left us no choice but to take it. It is an interesting coincidence, that he also comes from Eastern-Europe. The layout for the cover and booklet was done by our friend Leonardo Bardelle, who is the drummer of Grim Van Doom and Morast. As you can see - this chain is linked!"



