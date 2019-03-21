PRISTINE - Behind The Song Vol. 3; Official Track-By-Track Video

Norwegian rock outfit, Pristine, have released a third track-by-track video for their new album, Road Back To Ruin, out on April 19th via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order at this location, and watch all three track-by-track videos below.

The fifth album by Norwegian rock band Pristine marks a point of evolution as well as diversification in their sound. Heidi Solheim, Tromsö native and driving force behind the band, fuses musical as well as lyrical variety on the eleven songs that are Road Back To Ruin - despite the newly introduced variety this record is still unmistakably Pristine.

Tracklisting:

"Sinnerman"

"Road Back To Ruin"

"Bluebird"

"Landslide"

"Aurora Skies"

"Pioneer"

"Blind Spot"

"The Sober"

"Cause And Effect"

"Your Song"

Bonus:

"Dead End"

"Ghost Chase" (live)

"Sinnerman" video:

Track-by-track, Part 1:

Track-by-track, Part 2:

Track-by-track, Part 3: