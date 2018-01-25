PRISTINE Debut “Ninja” Music Video

January 25, 2018, 6 hours ago

news hard rock pristine

PRISTINE Debut “Ninja” Music Video

Norwegian rock band, Pristine, featuring lead singer Heidi Solheim, have released a video for “Ninja”, the title track of their fourth studio album, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

“You Are The One”
“Sophia”
“The Perfect Crime”
“The Rebel Song”
“The Parade”
“Ghost Chase”
“Ninja”
“Jekyll & Hyde”
“Forget”
“Ocean”
“California” (Live)
“No Regret” (Live)

“Ninja” video:

“The Rebel Song” video:

“Sophia”:

“You Are The One” video:

