PRISTINE - Ninja Track-By-Track Video #3 Streaming

Norwegian rock band, Pristine, featuring lead singer Heidi Solheim, have released the third in a series of track-by-track videos for their upcoming, fourth studio album, Ninja, out on June 23rd via Nuclear Blast. Find three track-by-track videos below.

Commented Heidi Solheim: "We are extremely excited to share the new music with old and new fans! The music on Ninja was written as a result of a very fun and adventurous 2016 where we got to meet a lot of great people. Inspiration is our creative fuel. Hope you will enjoy the record and see you on the road!"

Tracklisting:

“You Are The One”

“Sophia”

“The Perfect Crime”

“The Rebel Song”

“The Parade”

“Ghost Chase”

“Ninja”

“Jekyll & Hyde”

“Forget”

“Ocean”

“California” (Live)

“No Regret” (Live)

