PRISTINE Release Trailer Video #2 For Upcoming Pristine Album
May 18, 2017, an hour ago
Norwegian rock band, Pristine, featuring lead singer Heidi Solheim, have released a second video trailer for their upcoming, fourth studio album, Ninja, out on June 23rd via Nuclear Blast. Watch two trailers below.
Commented Heidi Solheim: "We are extremely excited to share the new music with old and new fans! The music on Ninja was written as a result of a very fun and adventurous 2016 where we got to meet a lot of great people. Inspiration is our creative fuel. Hope you will enjoy the record and see you on the road!"
Tracklisting:
“You Are The One”
“Sophia”
“The Perfect Crime”
“The Rebel Song”
“The Parade”
“Ghost Chase”
“Ninja”
“Jekyll & Hyde”
“Forget”
“Ocean”
“California” (Live)
“No Regret” (Live)
Trailer #1:
Trailer #2:
“You Are The One” video: