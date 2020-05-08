PRISTINE Releases Fireball Digital EP

Norwegian rock band Pristine has announced the release of their new digital EP Fireball.

The band states, "We are very happy to announce the release of our EP this spring! In these challenging and strange times we felt the need to reflect on humanity and what makes us who we are. The beautiful cover art is designed by the Norwegian artist Christian Muri Clemetsen. Christian created the cover art from a series of old movie posters that were cut into long strips and woven together into a new motif. A very descriptive representation of the diverse human being, full of fragments and colours. Thank you so much for the support and hope to see you on the road again very very soon! Take care of each other, and stay safe! Love, Pristine”

In celebration of the EP, the band offer fans a music video for the title track "Fireball".

Pristine continues, "Pristine's newest release Fireball is a story about the close relation between love and loss. It’s an elegy of the part you once played, in a world you took for granted, when what you used to know suddenly is fragmented and senseless because you have lost someone.”

The release of the Fireball EP surfaces in an unexpected time from the Norwegian rock band Pristine. When the world has closed down because of the COVID-19 virus and this pandemic has reached every border, creating confusion and changes that we never would have imagined only a few months ago, Pristine wanted to press the pause button and reflect around who we are. This digital EP release is perhaps the most untypical release from the Norwegian rock band and consists of three songs.

Download and stream the EP here.

Tracklisting:

“Fireball”

“Lucid Dream”

“Behind The Line”

“Fireball” video: