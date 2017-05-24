PRISTINE Streaming New Song “Sophia”

Norwegian rock band, Pristine, featuring lead singer Heidi Solheim, are streaming the track “Sophia”, featured on their upcoming, fourth studio album, Ninja, out on June 23rd via Nuclear Blast. Listen to the song below.

Commented Heidi Solheim: "We are extremely excited to share the new music with old and new fans! The music on Ninja was written as a result of a very fun and adventurous 2016 where we got to meet a lot of great people. Inspiration is our creative fuel. Hope you will enjoy the record and see you on the road!"

Tracklisting:

“You Are The One”

“Sophia”

“The Perfect Crime”

“The Rebel Song”

“The Parade”

“Ghost Chase”

“Ninja”

“Jekyll & Hyde”

“Forget”

“Ocean”

“California” (Live)

“No Regret” (Live)

“Sophia”:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

“You Are The One” video: