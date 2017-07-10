PRO-PAIN Frontman GARY MESKIL Left With Broken Jaw After Attack In Belgium; GoFundMe Page Launched To Help Cover Medical Expenses

On July 3rd, Pro-Pain singer Gary Meskil was the victim of a robbery and attempted murder in Brussels, Belgium. He was pick-pocketed of cash, credit card, and passport, struck on the head with an ice pick and then subsequently attacked by a gang of individuals.

Speaking exclusively with Tom De Smet of Gazet van Antwerpen, Meskil recalls what happened that night, and reveals that due to a broken jaw, he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to sing again, it could take weeks, or months. Read his statement here.

Gary's family has created a Victims Fund called Help For Gary Meskil / Down For The Cause at GoFundMe.com in order to help cover certain medical expenses which are not covered by his insurance company. If you would like to donate, head to this location.

