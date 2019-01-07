PROCOL HARUM To Embark On 2019 US Tour In Support Of Novum Album

In February, the legendary Procol Harum will return to North America in support of their latest album, Novum (Eagle Rock Entertainment). The band will perform at various City Winery locations in major markets, allowing attendees an up-close-and-personal experience.

“We haven’t visited the USA since July 2014, and this has enabled us to have the new material from our studio album PLUS favorites & rarities from the past 50 years,” states founder / songwriter / lead singer / pianist Gary Brooker. “It’s a long time, but Procol is always current (or timeless). See you in the wine bar- mine’s a large one!"

Released in 2017, Novum - the band’s 13th album - was unveiled in conjunction with Procol Harum’s 50th Anniversary. Rich in the band’s distinctive instrumentation and Gary Brooker’s emotive vocals, it exudes the classic sound that led the band to sell over 10 million copies of their hit single “A Whiter Shade Of Pale,” which now sits in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s newly formed “Singles” category.

Procol Harum dates:

February

17 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery Atlanta

18 - Nashville, TN - City Winery Nashville

20 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago

21 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago

23 - Washington, DC - City Winery Washington DC

25 - New York, NY - City Winery NYC

26 - New York, NY - City Winery NYC

27 - New York, NY - City Winery NYC

28 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre at Westbury

March

1 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

3 - Collingswood, NJ - Scottish Rite Auditorium

4 - Boston, MA - City Winery Boston

5 - Boston, MA - City Winery Boston

