Producer ALEX PERIALAS On Working With ANTHRAX - "They're A Unique Band; There's Multiple Personalities That Actually Make A Whole"

Producer Alex Perialas, who made a name for himself working with Anthrax, Overkill, Exciter, S.O.D. and Testament (to name a few) recently guested on the Full In Bloom podcast. He discussed teaching at Ithaca College, the music industry / streaming, working with Anthrax and Stormtroopers Of Death, and more.

On Anthrax: "They're a unique band, and that's what makes bands great. There's multiple personalities that actually make a whole, that's what you don't get these days with a bunch of people that haven't played together for a long time. Bands like Anthrax have been playing together, they had a like-minded approach from the time they were really young. By the time they were teenagers, they played together, and obviously, Joey (Belladonna) was a new addition for the band... going from the first version with Neil (Turbin) and the band, and then going to a totally different style with Joey, who could sing anything.

The (Armed And Dangerous) EP (from 1985) was a brilliant way to launch the look at the new band. You had some success with the band, the lead singer is a very important part of every project, and now you're bringing in somebody totally new to a band that already could make some noise, and now you're going to change the lead singer, that's kind of dangerous."

Tracklist

"Armed And Dangerous"

"Raise Hell"

"God Save the Queen"

"Metal Thrashing Mad" (Live)

"Panic" (Live)

"Soldiers Of Metal" (1992 re-issue bonus track)

"Howling Furies" (1992 re-issue bonus track)