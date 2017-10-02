Producer ANDY SNEAP Talks Working With JUDAS PRIEST On New Album - "I Found Myself Telling ROB HALFORD How I Wanted Him To Sing, And I Thought To Myself 'Shut Up!'"

During a Hell interview with Hardwired Magazine, guitarist/producer Andy Sneap commented on working with Judas Priest on their new album, the follow-up to 2014's Redeemer Of Souls. Check out the discussion below.

Following is an announcement from Silverstone Audctions:

"In 1985, Glenn Tipton - the lead guitarist and songwriter of the legendary heavy metal band, Judas Priest, decided to order a new 911 Turbo for himself. Learning of the new SE derivative from his local dealer, Swinford Motors of Stourbridge, he ordered a car in the one-off colour of Chiffon White and arranged to collect the car from the factory whilst touring in Europe with Judas Priest. Not surprisingly, he was enormously excited by his ballistic new toy and the Turbo continued to impress as the months went by, so much, in fact, that he was inspired to write the platinum-selling album - Turbo - and also launch the successful single, 'Turbo Lover'. This car became his pride and joy and he has owned and maintained it with great care ever since, keeping the mileage down to just 14,100 today.

We are privileged to offer this important car for sale for the very first time in its entire history. In preparation for the Sale, Glenn has sent the car to highly respected specialists, Two plus Two, for a complete service which also included fitting new injectors and a fresh MOT on 21st June 2017.

Cars with this type of unique history, single ownership, and known provenance rarely come to market and this special Porsche is a real opportunity for the enthusiast and collector alike. If you are a fan of Judas Priest (and with 50 million album sales there are a few) and are in the market for an example of Porsche's legendary 911 Turbo, then the Silverstone Auctions Porsche Sale on October the 21st is where you need to be.

Check out the car and auction details, and place a bid, here.