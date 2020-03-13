Producer BOB ROCK Looks Back On MÖTLEY CRÜE's 1994 Album With JOHN CORABI - "I Think The Record Would've Done Better If VINCE NEIL Sang It, But The Band Was Inspired" (Video)

In a brand new long form series, Gibson sits down with some of the most iconic artists, producers and music business pioneers the industry has ever known. Following is an interview with producer Bob Rock, best known for his work with Metallica, Mötley Crüe, Bob Jovi and Skid Rown to name a few.

On working with Mötley Crüe after Vince Neil was replaced by John Corabi:

"When we did the Corabi album (the self-titled album from 1994), I approached it much like Dr. Feelgood, and what I learned on the Black Album (Metallica - 1991) just getting it right and getting it tight. I think with Corabi, they were inspired again, I think that shows in the record. I think the record would've done better if Vince sang it, but there's no question that Corabi inspired the guys to another level, and that's why I think it shined.

So, they learned something, but it also inspires them when something changes. They became kind-of better. They didn't have Vince, but the band was inspired because of that change. I didn't have time for pressure, I just made the best record I could make with what I had."