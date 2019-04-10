Producer / Engineer MIKE FRASER On New AC/DC Album - "I Could Say That We've Been In The Studio Doing Something..." (Video)

News from Straight.com points in the direction of producer/engineer Mike Fraser's Facebook page, where he posted a link to a YouTube video interview with Australia's Mastering Music Mastering Life last month.

Around the 37 minute mark of the interview below, podcaster Tony "Jack The Bear" Mantz asks point blank if a new AC/DC album is in the works, and if vocalist Brian Johnson is involved (which has been heavily rumoured) even though he was replaced by Axl Rose on tour.

Fraser: "Well, yeah, I could say that we've been in the studio doing something. What's come of that I can't discuss yet."

Mantz: "With Brian singing?"

Fraser: "I think so (laughs)."

In August 2018,

Ear Of Newt posted a photo shot by AC/DC fans Glenn Slavens and Crystal Lambert, showing Fraser - who mixed and engineered the band's last three albums (Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice and Rock Or Bust) - with Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd outside Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio in Vancouver, furthering rumours that the band are indeed working on new music.

AC/DC in Vancouver: Mike Fraser spotted with Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd, maybe calling Cliff Williams on his phone? https://t.co/OYquDvgitg

— Andrew Kahofer (@Mustangguy68) August 15, 2018





Earlier this month, a photograph of singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd surfaced, followed by a shot of Angus Young and nephew Stevie, all taken outside the very studio that the above mentioned albums were recorded. What the guys are up to now remains a mystery, but it appears new AC/DC material, with Brian Johnson back on the mic, is a distinct possibility. Stay tuned for more info as it surfaces.








