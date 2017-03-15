Producer / Engineer RICHARD CHYCKI Talks Recording DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI For The Astonishing; Video Interview Available

In the clip below, Canadian producer/engineer Richard Chycki sits down with Mitch Gallagher to talk about recording John Petrucci's guitar for the Dream Theater album, The Astonishing. He shares session photos and talks about the process for capturing a world-renowned player's tone in the studio.

Dream Theater's latest album, The Astonishing, a character-based two-act double album that tells the story of dystopian future in which only machines can create music, was released on January 29th, 2016. An official trailer, as well as a full album stream, can be found below: