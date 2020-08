Producer MIKE CLINK On MEGADETH's Rust In Peace - "I Knew It Was A Great Record, But I Had No Clue What It Would Sell"

Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece, by Dave Mustaine with Joel Selvin, will be released on September 8 via Hachette Books. Pre-order in a variety of limited edition autographed bundles here.

An excerpt from the audiobook version has been released, featuring producer Mike Clink - who helmed Appetite For Destruction by Guns N' Roses - he recalls:

"I couldn't have predicted the success of Rust In Peace when the songs were six, seven minutes long, with all those time changes and vocal melodies, that were not supper poppy. Radio at that time was not playing records like that; they weren't playing Megadeth records. I knew it was a great record, but I had no clue what it would sell; not an inkling."

Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece details the making of Megadeth’s iconic record, Rust In Peace, which was released in 1990, at an incredible time of flux and creativity in the rock world. Relayed by Dave Mustaine, the book covers the process of hiring the band and supporting cast, of trying to handle the ensuing success, and ultimately the pressure of fame and fortune - which caused the band to finally break-up. In short, it’s a true story of groundbreaking anti-pop that was moving toward the mainstream (or the mainstream that was moving toward the band), at a time of great cultural change, power, ego, drugs, and other vices that went hand-in-hand with rock n' roll, circa the late eighties-early nineties.

Little did Mustaine know that the birth pangs of the record were nothing compared to the oncoming pain and torment that would surround it. Alcohol, drugs, sex, money, power, property, prestige, the lies the band was told by the industry - and the lies they told each other - were just beginning, and much like rust in real life, these factors would ultimately eat away at the band’s bond until only the music survived.

Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece is a story of perseverance, of scraping off the rust off that builds over time on everything: ourselves, our relationships, pop culture, art, and music.