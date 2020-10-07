Producer QUINCY JONES Pays Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN - "Your Classic Guitar Solo On 'Beat It' Will Never Be Matched"

Producer Quincy Jones took to social media to pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on Tuesday (October 6) at the age of 65. EVH famously performed the guitar solo on Michael Jackson's "Beat It", featured on the Quincy Jones-produced Thriller album.

Jones' tribute reads: "RIP to the GREAT Eddie Van Halen. Even though it took a couple of calls to convince you it was actually me on the phone, :) you killed it on Thriller & your classic guitar solo on 'Beat It' will never be matched. I’ll always smile when I think of our time working together. My eternal ❤️ & props."





(EVH photo at top - Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)