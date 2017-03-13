PRODUCT OF HATE Frontman ADAM GILLEY To Appear At 8th Annual Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention, Band To Headline Special Brauerhouse Concert

Fresh off the February release of their latest single and video, “Revolution of Destruction” (see below), Product Of Hate continues to support their Napalm Records debut album, Buried In Viiolence with a special St. Patrick’s Weekend in Chicago. March 17th - 19th, will find frontman Adam Gilley appearing at the 8th Annual Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention, with Product Of Hate performing at Brauerhouse Lombard on Saturday, March 18th.

Continuing a long tradition of annual St. Patrick’s Day/Weekend performances that began at their hometown bar in Wisconsin nearly a decade ago, 2017 finds Product Of Hate making their first-ever appearance at the famed Brauerhouse in Lombard, Illinois, minutes from both downtown Chicago and the Tattoo Arts Convention. Tickets for this 21+ show are just $7 in advance, $10 at the door, with local support from Ryno and Unquiet Eddy.

When not on tour, Adam Gilley is an artist at Parker and Barrow Custom Tattoo And Body Piercing in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He will be tattooing throughout the duration of the weekend, with limited spots still available on Friday and Sunday (Saturday is full). The Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention takes place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

Product Of Hate wrapped 2016 with their album-closing cover version of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Perry Mason” being named one of the “Best of 2016” in SiriusXM Liquid Metal’s New Year’s Corridor of Covers. Since then, the band has been in the studio working on new music, while plans are being finalized for their next major tour, set to run May - July. Stay tuned for a formal announcement and dates.