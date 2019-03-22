PRODUCT OF HATE Pay Tribute to MÖTLEY CRÜE With Cover Of "Shout At The Devil"

Wisconsin’s Product Of Hate celebrate the legacy of Mötley Crüe with a crushing new take on the band's 1983 classic, “Shout At The Devil”. Available now as a streaming exclusive via Spotify, YouTube, Pandora, Apple Music, and most digital services, the non-album, fan-requested single arrives as the Netflix Original Film, The Dirt, is released - based on Mötley Crüe’s bestselling book. Listen below.

“When we were on tour with Mushroomhead, ‘Shout At The Devil’ became a nightly part of the set,” says lead guitarist, Geno Rathbone. “Without fail, every single night, we’d be asked if there was a studio version available, or if we had plans to record it. Our answer at the time was ‘no’ - but in the years since, we’ve still been hearing the same requests, and after playing it a few times last year, we decided that it was time.”

“We’ve played the song at a lot of shows over the past few years, and people have gone crazy for it,” says frontman Adam Gilley. “It’s a classic that everyone knows and can sing along with.”

“Our version of this iconic song is being released as a gift to our fans, and in tribute to legacy of Vince Neil, Mick Mars, Nikki Sixx, and Tommy Lee,” adds Rathbone.

“Shout At The Devil” was recorded by Scott Creekmore (Broken Hope, Lionheart), with mixing and mastering completed by Chris Collier (Korn, Prong, Whitesnake).

Product Of Hate recently completed their second full-length album. A tracklisting and title will be announced in the near future as the final release plan and partnerships are revealed.