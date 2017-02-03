PRODUCT OF HATE Release Single, Video “Revolution Of Destruction”

Product Of Hate has entered 2017 by releasing "Revolution Of Destruction," the fifth official video from their Napalm Records debut album, Buried In Violence. This thunderous slice of genuine American metal is an anthem for a new year, destined to provoke fists in the air.

"We're super excited for this video to be released! It gives audiences a real taste of what we do to make these songs come together," said lead guitarist, Geno Rathbone. "No fancy effects, no laser light show. Just the five of us, in the pocket, doing what we do best -- playing off of one another to create something pure for our fans. This video really captures that feel."



"This is a bit different than the other videos that we've released," adds frontman Adam Gilley. "Playing to each other with our gear surrounding us is very much how we normally practice and write. There's a lot of energy."





Product Of Hate recently wrapped 2016 with their album-closing cover version of Ozzy Osbourne's "Perry Mason" being named one of the "Best of 2016" in SiriusXM Liquid Metal's New Year's Corridor of Covers.



Looking ahead, the band looks forward to hitting the road in further support of the album, with the next tour announcement expected shortly.