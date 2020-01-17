PRODUCT OF HATE Share New Single “Euphoria”

Product Of Hate enters a new era with the release of “Euphoria,” the opening track from the band’s forthcoming second album, You Brought This War.

Streaming now via Spotify, YouTube, Pandora, Apple Music, and most digital services, the thunderous new thrasher fades in as it builds to an explosive start which signals a return to action for the band.

“Euphoria” was recorded by Scott Creekmore (Broken Hope, Lionheart) at Mercenary Digital Studios, with mixing and mastering completed by Chris Collier (Korn, Prong, Whitesnake) of CMC21 Productions.

You Brought This War, is slated for release this spring with a North American tour to follow. You Brought This War will be released this spring on the band’s POH Metalworks imprint. The band plans to release a number of singles and a new music video in the months leading up to the album’s release.

The band’s debut album, Buried In Violence, was released globally in 2016 via Napalm Records.