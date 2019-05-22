PROFANATICA Announce West Coast Dates

Blasphemous black metal legion Profanatica will be embarking on a small run of U.S. tour dates this summer. The band will perform three shows in Oakland, CA, Los Angeles, CA, and Tijuana. In addition to these newly announced dates, the band will also be headlining the final date of this year's Blood of the Wolf Fest in Lexington, KY. The full itinerary can be found below.

Speaking about the upcoming shows, Profanatica comments, "We're excited to blaspheme the west coast again with our brand of USBM!”

Dates:

August

5 – Lexington, KY – Blood Of The Wolf Fest V

8 – Oakland, CA – Elbo Room Jack London

8 – Los Angeles, CA – Catch One

10 – Tijuana, Mexico – Club Paradise

Profanatica is currently in the studio recording their upcoming full-length.