PROFANATICA Release New Single "Washed In The Blood Of Lord" (Audio); European Tour Dates Announced

Blasphemous black metal legion Profanatica have shared "Washed In The Blood Of Lord", the third and final single from their upcoming new record, Rotting Incarnation Of God. Listen below.

The album is due on October 11 via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label.

The band comments on the upcoming effort, "The only problem with the new Profanatica is that it eventually ends.” Rotting Incarnation Of God is available for pre-order in various formats at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Liturgy Of Impurity"

"Prayer In Eclipse"

"Broken Jew"

"Washed In The Blood Of Lord"

"Sacramental Cum"

"Mocked, Scourged And Shit Upon"

"Tithing Cunt"

"Rotting Incarnation Of God"

"Eucharist In Ruin"

"In My Kingdom"

"Washed In The Blood Of Lord":

"Eucharist In Ruin":

"Rotting Incarnation Of God":

The band will be embarking on European tour dates for this November. The rampage will kick off at the Mörtelwerk in Leipzig, Germany, and travel throughout 12 more countries before a final curtain the Temple venue in Athens, Greece. A full list of confirmed dates can be found below.

November

1 - Leipzig, Germany - Mörtelwerk

2 - Berlin, Germany - Nuke Club

3 - Rostock, Germany - Zwischenbau

4 - Arhus, Denmark - HQ

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

6 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Het Bos

8 - Dordrecht, Netherlands - Bibelot

9 - Paris, France - Winter Rising Fest

10 - Rennes, France - Mondo Bizarro

11 - Bilbao, Spain - Edaska Pub

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound

13 - Toulouse, France - Les Pavillions Sauvages

14 - Como, Italy - Centrale Rock Pub

15 - Pescara, Italy - Scumm

16 - Naples, Italy - First Floor Club

17 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica Club

18 - Linz, Austria - Kapu

19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Ebrietas

20 - Nürnberg, Germany - Golden Nugget

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - 007 Club

22 - Gliwice Mrowisko, Poland - Black Silesia Fest

23 - London, England - Amersham Arms

24 - Athens, Greece - Temple

Profanatica lineup:

Paul Ledney - drums & vocals

Adam Besserer - guitars

Richard Olsen - bass

(Photo - David Parham)