PROFANATICA Release New Single "Washed In The Blood Of Lord" (Audio); European Tour Dates Announced
September 23, 2019, 41 minutes ago
Blasphemous black metal legion Profanatica have shared "Washed In The Blood Of Lord", the third and final single from their upcoming new record, Rotting Incarnation Of God. Listen below.
The album is due on October 11 via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label.
The band comments on the upcoming effort, "The only problem with the new Profanatica is that it eventually ends.” Rotting Incarnation Of God is available for pre-order in various formats at this location.
Tracklisting:
"Liturgy Of Impurity"
"Prayer In Eclipse"
"Broken Jew"
"Washed In The Blood Of Lord"
"Sacramental Cum"
"Mocked, Scourged And Shit Upon"
"Tithing Cunt"
"Rotting Incarnation Of God"
"Eucharist In Ruin"
"In My Kingdom"
"Washed In The Blood Of Lord":
"Eucharist In Ruin":
"Rotting Incarnation Of God":
The band will be embarking on European tour dates for this November. The rampage will kick off at the Mörtelwerk in Leipzig, Germany, and travel throughout 12 more countries before a final curtain the Temple venue in Athens, Greece. A full list of confirmed dates can be found below.
November
1 - Leipzig, Germany - Mörtelwerk
2 - Berlin, Germany - Nuke Club
3 - Rostock, Germany - Zwischenbau
4 - Arhus, Denmark - HQ
5 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
6 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Het Bos
8 - Dordrecht, Netherlands - Bibelot
9 - Paris, France - Winter Rising Fest
10 - Rennes, France - Mondo Bizarro
11 - Bilbao, Spain - Edaska Pub
12 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound
13 - Toulouse, France - Les Pavillions Sauvages
14 - Como, Italy - Centrale Rock Pub
15 - Pescara, Italy - Scumm
16 - Naples, Italy - First Floor Club
17 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica Club
18 - Linz, Austria - Kapu
19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Ebrietas
20 - Nürnberg, Germany - Golden Nugget
21 - Prague, Czech Republic - 007 Club
22 - Gliwice Mrowisko, Poland - Black Silesia Fest
23 - London, England - Amersham Arms
24 - Athens, Greece - Temple
Profanatica lineup:
Paul Ledney - drums & vocals
Adam Besserer - guitars
Richard Olsen - bass
(Photo - David Parham)