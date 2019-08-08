PROFANATICA - Rotting Incarnation Of God Album Details Revealed; Title Track Streaming

Blasphemous black metal legion, Profanatica, have revealed the details for their upcoming full-length, Rotting Incarnation Of God, which is due on October 11 via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label. Pre-order the album here.

The album art and tracklisting can be found below, as well as an audio stream of the title track

Tracklisting:

"Liturgy Of Impurity"

"Prayer In Eclipse"

"Broken Jew"

"Washed In The Blood Of Lord"

"Sacramental Cum"

"Mocked, Scourged And Shit Upon"

"Tithing Cunt"

"Rotting Incarnation Of God"

"Eucharist In Ruin"

"In My Kingdom"

"Rotting Incarnation Of God":

Lineup:

Paul Ledney - Drums & Vocals

Adam Besserer - Guitars

Richard Olsen - Bass

(Photo - David Parham)