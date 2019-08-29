PROFANATICA Unleash New Single, "Eucharist In Ruin"

Blasphemous black metal legion Profanatica have shared "Eucharist In Ruin," the second single from their upcoming new record, Rotting Incarnation Of God. The album is due on October 11th via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label. "Eucharist In Ruin" can be heard below:

The band comments on the upcoming effort, "The only problem with the new Profanatica is that it eventually ends.” Rotting Incarnation Of God is available for pre-order in various formats at this location.

The album art and tracklisting can be found below, as well as an audio stream of the title track

Tracklisting:

"Liturgy Of Impurity"

"Prayer In Eclipse"

"Broken Jew"

"Washed In The Blood Of Lord"

"Sacramental Cum"

"Mocked, Scourged And Shit Upon"

"Tithing Cunt"

"Rotting Incarnation Of God"

"Eucharist In Ruin"

"In My Kingdom"

"Rotting Incarnation Of God":

Profanatica lineup:

Paul Ledney - drums & vocals

Adam Besserer - guitars

Richard Olsen - bass

(Photo - David Parham)