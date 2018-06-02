PROFANE OMEN Release "War Boy" Single Featuring Members Of ENSIFERUM, MOONSORROW, FINNTROLL And KORPIKLAANI; Official Video Posted

June 2, 2018

PROFANE OMEN Release "War Boy" Single Featuring Members Of ENSIFERUM, MOONSORROW, FINNTROLL And KORPIKLAANI; Official Video Posted

Finnish groove outfit Profane Omen have released the song "War Boy" from their forthcoming album, Ooka, featuring guest vocals by Markus "Mahi" Toivonen (Ensiferum), Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns (Finntroll), Jonne Järvelä (Korpiklaani) and Ville Sorvali (Moonsorrow). Check out the official video below.

Ooka is now available for pre-order via Levykauppa Äx here. Worldwide delivery is available.

The tracklist is as follows:

"They Came For Us"
"Make It Count"
"One Man Show"
"Terminal Dysfunction"
"War Boy"
"White Noise"
"Aftersound"
"The Wave"
"The Tide"



