PROFANITY – The Art Of Sickness Album Details Announced

On April 21st, 2017, Profanity are returning with a new full-length: The Art Of Sickness on Apostasy Records. Its title reveals the route of the new material which is full of playfulness and technical brilliance while it strikes a balance between art and insane chaos.

Recorded at Iguana Studios (Spheron, Imperium Dekadenz, Necrophagist) with producer Christoph Brandes the new songs will bring all tech death gourmets to the scene. To make the album even more diverse, the band invited guests like Terrance Hobbs (Suffocation), Adrie Kloosterwaard (Sinister), Ricky Myers (Disgorge, Suffocation), Christian Münzner (Alkaloid, ex-Obscura) as well as their ex-bassist Martl Bauer.

The artwork was done by Pär Olofsson:

Tracklisting:

“The Great Obstacle”

“Who Leaves Stays”

“Mouth Of Nepotism”

“Recreating Bliss”

“Specific Souls”

“Better Left Alone”