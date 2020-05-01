"PROG FROM HOME" All-Star Virtual Concert To Feature MIKE PORTNOY, JORDAN RUDESS, STEVE HACKETT, NEAL MORSE And Many More

The Prog Report has announced an all-star event featuring some of the biggest names in the progressive rock. The event, titled Prog From Home, will premiere on The Prog Report YouTube channel on Saturday, May 9 at 11 AM, PST / 2 PM, EST / 7 PM, UK / 8 PM, CET.

The virtual concert will feature curated at-home performances by Mike Portnoy (Sons Of Apollo/Neal Morse Band), Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater), Steve Hackett, Neal Morse, Michael Sadler (Saga), Ray Wilson (ex-Genesis), Nick Barrett (Pendragon), Oliver Wakeman, Nick D’Virgilio (Big Big Train), Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief), Casey McPherson (Flying Colors), Haken, Enchant, Magenta, The Reign of Kindo, John Wesley (ex-Porcupine Tree), Paul Beilatowicz (Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy), John Mitchell (Lonely Robot), Eric Gillette (Neal Morse Band), Novena, Moron Police, Dave Kerzner & Fernando Perdomo, Randy McStine & Adam Holzman, The Fierce and the Dead, Randy and Pamela George, Dani Rabin (Marbin). Also included are some guest performers and presenters.

The show is in support and celebration of doctors, nurses, first responders and all health-care workers.