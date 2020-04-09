Prog Metallers MYTH OF I Release New Album This Friday; Now Available For Streaming
April 9, 2020, 2 hours ago
Formed in the fertile metal musician community found within the esteemed Berklee College of Music, Myth Of I arose from chance circumstances into a formidable act in progressive metal spheres. After recently signing with The Artisan Era, the Boston-based group is excited to announce the release of their self-titled debut album on Friday, April 10th.
Consisting of 11 adventurous songs that entirely eschew standard verse-chorus-verse songwriting in favor of unpredictable yet fluid compositions, Myth Of I is a hard to pigeonhole effort owing no sole allegiance to any one style of metal. Elements of progressive metal, death metal, groove metal, post-metal, and jazz fusion criss-cross and unite in unpredictable ways throughout each dense song on the album.
The entire album is available for streaming below.
Myth Of I - Myth Of I is strongly recommended for fans of groups such as Animals As Leaders, Scale The Summit, Between The Buried And Me, The Contortionist, The Faceless, and Cloudkicker.
Pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Pandora"
"The Illustrator"
"Cherophobia"
"Obsidian Vale"
"Glass Castles"
"Needlepoint"
"The Maze"
"Kodama"
""妖怪(ようかい) "
"Felix Cupla"
"Panzer"
Myth Of I is:
Jennings Smith - guitars
Tyler Fritzel (Intoxicated Rage) - guitars
Matt Lippa (Intoxicated Rage) - drums
Aodán Collins (session bassist for Zealotry) - bass
For information and updates on Myth Of I go to the band's official Facebook page here.