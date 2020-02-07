Prog Metallers MYTH OF I To Release Debut Instrumental Album In April 2020; First Single "The Illustrator" Streaming

Formed in the fertile metal musician community found within the esteemed Berklee College of Music, Myth Of I arose from chance circumstances into a formidable act in progressive metal spheres. After recently signing with The Artisan Era, the Boston-based group is excited to announce the release of their self-titled debut album on Friday, April 10th.

Consisting of 11 adventurous songs that entirely eschew standard verse-chorus-verse songwriting in favor of unpredictable yet fluid compositions, Myth Of I is a hard to pigeonhole effort owing no sole allegiance to any one style of metal. Elements of progressive metal, death metal, groove metal, post-metal, and jazz fusion criss-cross and unite in unpredictable ways throughout each dense song on the album.

Myth Of I - Myth Of I is strongly recommended for fans of groups such as Animals As Leaders, Scale The Summit, Between The Buried And Me, The Contortionist, The Faceless, and Cloudkicker.

You can listen to Myth of I - "The Illustrator" below. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Pandora"

"The Illustrator"

"Cherophobia"

"Obsidian Vale"

"Glass Castles"

"Needlepoint"

"The Maze"

"Kodama"

""妖怪(ようかい) "

"Felix Cupla"

"Panzer"

Myth Of I is:

Jennings Smith - guitars

Tyler Fritzel (Intoxicated Rage) - guitars

Matt Lippa (Intoxicated Rage) - drums

Aodán Collins (session bassist for Zealotry) - bass

For information and updates on Myth Of I go to the band's official Facebook page here.