Proggers LUFEH Share New Video “The Unknown”

Sophisticated, progressive, and refined, Los Angeles based progressive metallers Lufeh (a band of both Brazilian and American musicians) creates an enjoyable experience, meandering through jazz styles, heavy metal foundations, and rhythmic Brazilian influences. The mind expanded sonic journey is something new and interesting to listen to.

Released in April of 2020, Luggage Falling Down was a trying, yet successful first recording for these recently banded musicians who lived together for two weeks throughout the process. Having lost the original singer a month before recording began, the intrepid bunch found hope with Dennis Atlas who fell in step with the rest of the band immediately. This bond between the members can be seen in their videos along with their high energy and knack for performing.

Luggage Falling Down is a unique melodic story that continues to be demonstrated with their next video for the track “The Unknown”. Drummer Lufeh Batera shares his thoughts on the track: “'The Unknown' started as a keyboard-driven song and became perhaps the most technical and heaviest song on the album. It features every instrument, including guitar and bass shredding, a tremendously dramatic vocal melody, and great counterpoint.”

For fans of Dream Theater, Incubus, and Hakan, Lufeh is smooth and rhythmic progressive metal; heavy chords followed by light melodies and the occasional crazy guitar solo.

Lufefh's new album Luggage Falling Down is available for stream and download on Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Tracklisting:

"Find My Way"

"The Unknown"

"Doors"

"Trial Of Escapade"

"My World"

"End Of The Road"

"Escape"

"The Edge"

"Find My Way":

"The Edge":