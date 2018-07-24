PROGNOSIS - UK Prog / Groove Metal Band Announce Debut Album

New UK prog/groove metal band Prognosis have announced the release of their debut LP Definition (September 21st). Bearing comparisons to Mastodon, early Trivium, Gojira and even a touch of Carcass, Definition is an album which belies the quartet’s youth.

Musically, Prognosis have cultivated their own sound on this record, developing their Ghost EP and "Drones" single. Labelled once as “Mastodon playing Carcass”, the band include a host of subtle influences which makes Definition a highly rewarding listen. Beyond groove metal, the band also emulate Dream Theater and Muse, the technicality of Jeff Loomis, and the abrasive elements of Death and beyond. Lyrically, the songs are bound together by a concept which looks at the flawed characteristics that define us as humans, such as selfishness, greed and imperiousness. All combined, the band create music that is at once progressive, grounded, over-the-top and ferocious, and well deserving a listen.

To add to the album, co-guitarist/vocalist Phil Weller has penned a book of short stories expanding on the stories. From a dystopian sci-fi tale of survival and a tragic love story (think Steven Wilson meets Romeo and Juliet) to a King who cons his way into heaven, the multi-genre collection reveals the songs in deeper and different lights. Available soon.

Tracklisting:

"High Road"

"Echoes"

"Isolation"

"Downfall"

"Repentance"

"The Sycophant"

"Legacy"

"Waste"

"Drones"

In their short history Prognosis have played at Bloodstock (2017), and supported Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Threshold, Lawnmower Deth, Conjurer, Boss Keloid; and are due to play Mammoth Fest 2018.

Prognosis are:

Danny Daemon - Bass & Vocals

Phil Weller - Guitar & Vocals

Christian Hickson - Guitar

Aaron Youd - Drums