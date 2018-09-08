ProgPower USA 2019 - DEMONS & WIZARDS, JAG PANZER, EVERGREY, PSYCHOTIC WALTZ, THRESHOLD And SEVENTH WONDER Confirmed; Video Trailers Available
September 8, 2018, an hour ago
Organizers for ProgPower USA have confirmed the line-up for the 2019 of the annual festival, which takes place on September 6th and 7th. The complete roster is available below.
Tickets go on sale on Saturday, October 6th at 10:00am EST.
Day 1:
Pretty Maids
Insomnium
Secret Sphere
Iron Mask
Day 2:
Evergrey
Galneryus
MaYaN
Tomorrow's Eve
Day 3:
Seventh Wonder
Orden Ogan
Psychotic Waltz
Barren Earth
Subsignal
Wind Rose
Day 4:
Demons & Wizards
Threshold
Poets of the Fall
Caligula's Horse
Jag Panzer
Sorcerer
ProgPower USA XX Roster Presentation - Days 3 & 4 from ProgPower USA on Vimeo.
BraveWords will issue a complete wrap-up of this year's festivities next week.