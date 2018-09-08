ProgPower USA 2019 - DEMONS & WIZARDS, JAG PANZER, EVERGREY, PSYCHOTIC WALTZ, THRESHOLD And SEVENTH WONDER Confirmed; Video Trailers Available

September 8, 2018, an hour ago

Organizers for ProgPower USA have confirmed the line-up for the 2019 of the annual festival, which takes place on September 6th and 7th. The complete roster is available below.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, October 6th at 10:00am EST.

Day 1:
Pretty Maids 
Insomnium  
Secret Sphere  
Iron Mask

Day 2:
Evergrey
Galneryus  
MaYaN  
Tomorrow's Eve

Day 3:
Seventh Wonder
Orden Ogan 
Psychotic Waltz 
Barren Earth 
Subsignal 
Wind Rose

Day 4:
Demons & Wizards 
Threshold 
Poets of the Fall
Caligula's Horse 
Jag Panzer 
Sorcerer

For information and updates go to this location.

ProgPower USA XX Roster Presentation - Days 3 & 4 from ProgPower USA on Vimeo.

BraveWords will issue a complete wrap-up of this year's festivities next week.



