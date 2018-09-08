ProgPower USA 2019 - DEMONS & WIZARDS, JAG PANZER, EVERGREY, PSYCHOTIC WALTZ, THRESHOLD And SEVENTH WONDER Confirmed; Video Trailers Available

Organizers for ProgPower USA have confirmed the line-up for the 2019 of the annual festival, which takes place on September 6th and 7th. The complete roster is available below.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, October 6th at 10:00am EST.

Day 1:

Pretty Maids

Insomnium

Secret Sphere

Iron Mask

Day 2:

Evergrey

Galneryus

MaYaN

Tomorrow's Eve

Day 3:

Seventh Wonder

Orden Ogan

Psychotic Waltz

Barren Earth

Subsignal

Wind Rose

Day 4:

Demons & Wizards

Threshold

Poets of the Fall

Caligula's Horse

Jag Panzer

Sorcerer

For information and updates go to this location.

ProgPower USA XX Roster Presentation - Days 3 & 4 from ProgPower USA on Vimeo.

BraveWords will issue a complete wrap-up of this year's festivities next week.