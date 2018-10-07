ProgPower USA- 2019 Edition Sells out In Three Hours!
Guess there's a lot of people in North America who want to see Demons & Wizards! Amazingly, the 20th ProgPower event, which takes place on September 6th and 7th, 2019. took a mere three hours to sell all available tickets for Days 3 & 4. Organizer, Glenn Harveston offers this assessment, "We have OBLITERATED the previous 9 hour sell-out record. Thanks to everyone for helping us sell this one out in a record 3 hours!"
The complete line-up for ProgPower USA roster is available below.
Day 1:
Pretty Maids
Insomnium
Secret Sphere
Iron Mask
Day 2:
Evergrey
Galneryus
MaYaN
Tomorrow's Eve
Day 3:
Seventh Wonder
Orden Ogan
Psychotic Waltz
Barren Earth
Subsignal
Wind Rose
Day 4:
Demons & Wizards
Threshold
Poets of the Fall
Caligula's Horse
Jag Panzer
Sorcerer
For information and updates go to this location.
ProgPower USA XX Roster Presentation - Days 3 & 4 from ProgPower USA on Vimeo.
BraveWords will issue a complete wrap-up of this year's festivities next week.