ProgPower USA XXI Postponed Till 2021; Video Message

Promoter Glenn Harveston took to social media to announce that ProgPower USA XXI, the annual Atlanta shindig is canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and rescheduled for September 8 - 11, 2021. "We can't social distance in the venue (Centerstage) which is sold out."

Furthermore, he confirmed that 19 of this year's anticipated 21 acts have reconfirmed for next year. He will get into specifics, come July. In the meantime, he will start a GoFundMe appeal, in attempt to recover the $14,000 lost to one-time US Visa application.

"As you know, I am a one man operation, says Harveston. "I hate to pass the hat and be a beggar, but this is not my primary job. I do this for the love of things. If I have to take a big hit, then the fest is over with. I'd rather just pass the money back, eat it and be done with it. The goal is to recover as much of that as possible. The money will not go anywhere but back into those visas."

See Glenn's video message below: