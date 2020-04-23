PROJECT AEGIS Feat. THEOCRACY, PAGAN'S MIND Members Perform "Collide & Spark" From Quarantine; Video

Ulterium Records presents a new 2020 quarantine studio video for "Collide & Spark", the first Project Aegis charity song from 2013.

"Collide & Spark" is an all-star charity track for sale with 100% of the income going to The Bridge Bunch, an organization dedicated to serving the homeless population of Nashville, TN, in the United States.

The song was composed by Theocracy vocalist and songwriter Matt Smith. It features vocals by Nils K. Rue (Pagan's Mind), Henrik Båth (Darkwater), Elin Redin (End of September) and Smith, as well as a guitar solo by Markus Sigfridsson (Darkwater, Harmony, All Things Fallen).