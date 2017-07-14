PROJECTED Featuring SEVENDUST, ALTER BRIDGE, TREMONTI Members Premier “Ignite” Music Video

Projected have released a video for “Ignite”, produced, directed and edited by Jamie Brown for Smoking Gun Productions. Watch the video below.

The song comes from the band’s sophomore double-length release, Ignite My Insanity, scheduled for release on July 21st via Rat Pak Records. The two-disc collection is now available for pre-order in various configurations here as well as digitally via iTunes.

Fans who pre-order the album via iTunes will receive an instant downloads of “Reload” and “Ignite”, with one more subsequent download scheduled prior to the full-album release.

Ignite My Insanity is the long awaited follow-up to the 2012 self-released debut album, Human, from the band comprised of Sevendust guitarist John Connolly, Alter Bridge/Creed drummer Scott Phillips, Sevendust bassist Vinnie Hornsby and Tremonti guitarist Eric “E-Rock” Friedman.

Ignite My Insanity features 21 all new tracks from Projected and continues to build upon the sound the band established with their debut. It is an album designed to resonate with fans from the member’s original projects and guaranteed to garner new fans along the way. From the melodic piano interlude of the opener “Strike” to the raucous ending of closer “Battlestations,” the new album takes the listener on a journey inside the minds of the band. Songs like “Six Feet Below,” “Gomorrah,” “Inhuman” and “Upside Down” are infectious rockers.

The first single “Reload” is a frenetic composition that showcases the musicianship of these accomplished performers. Alter Bridge/Tremonti songwriter Mark Tremonti co-wrote “Rectify” and “Call Me The Devil” and Sevendust’s Morgan Rose co-wrote “Concede” with the band.

On the subject of Projected’s new record, John Connolly comments, “There are four very strong personalities in this band. Everyone has been in the business doing various things, from Alter Bridge to Creed to Sevendust to Tremonti and it took all those elements and sounds to make this album what it is!”

Scott Phillips adds, “We’re all part of other bands that we’ve put our heart and soul and life into and this was just a chance to extend that into somewhat of a different direction."

Guitarist Eric “E-Rock” Friedman comments, “When I think Projected, the first words that come to my mind is a very raw and honest band. Things aren’t overthought. It’s very organic.”

Says bassist Vinnie Hornsby, “We’ve been playing so long together, you know it’s kinda' like a marriage to a certain degree, it really warms my heart to be able to play with my friends and these great musicians.”

Ignite My Insanity tracklisting:

Disc 1:

“Strike”

“Reload”

“Six Feet Below”

“Vain”

“Rectify”

“Faith”

“Gomorrah”

“Heaven Above”

“10 Years Gone”

“Only”

“Battlestations”

Disc 2:

“Fire”

“Ignite”

“Call Me The Devil”

“Concede”

“Inhuman”

“Better”

“Hate You Back”

“Upside Down”

“Seconds”

“Inside The Sun”

“Ignite” video:

“Reload” video:

EPK:





Teaser: