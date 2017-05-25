PROJECTED Featuring SEVENDUST, ALTER BRIDGE, TREMONTI Members Reveal Ignite My Insanity Album Details; Teaser Video Streaming

It might have taken five years, but Projected return with their sophomore double-length release, Ignite My Insanity, on July 21st via Rat Pak Records. The two-disc collection is currently available for pre-order in various configurations at this location.

Ignite My Insanity is the long awaited follow-up to the 2012 self-released debut album, Human, from the band comprised of Sevendust guitarist John Connolly, Alter Bridge/Creed drummer Scott Phillips, Sevendust bassist Vinnie Hornsby and Tremonti guitarist Eric “E-Rock” Friedman.

Ignite My Insanity features 21 all new tracks from Projected and continues to build upon the sound the band established with their debut. It is an album designed to resonate with fans from the member’s original projects and guaranteed to garner new fans along the way. From the melodic piano interlude of the opener “Strike” to the raucous ending of closer “Battlestations,” the new album takes the listener on a journey inside the minds of the band. Songs like “Six Feet Below,” “Gomorrah,” “Inhuman” and “Upside Down” are infectious rockers.

The first single “Reload” is a frenetic composition that showcases the musicianship of these accomplished performers. Alter Bridge/Tremonti songwriter Mark Tremonti co-wrote “Rectify” and “Call Me The Devil” and Sevendust’s Morgan Rose co-wrote “Concede” with the band. A teaser video for the release can be seen below.

On the subject of Projected’s new record, John Connolly comments, “There are four very strong personalities in this band. Everyone has been in the business doing various things, from Alter Bridge to Creed to Sevendust to Tremonti and it took all those elements and sounds to make this album what it is!”

Scott Phillips adds, “We’re all part of other bands that we’ve put our heart and soul and life into and this was just a chance to extend that into somewhat of a different direction."

Guitarist Eric “E-Rock” Friedman comments, “When I think Projected, the first words that come to my mind is a very raw and honest band. Things aren’t overthought. It’s very organic.”

Says bassist Vinnie Hornsby, “We’ve been playing so long together, you know it’s kinda' like a marriage to a certain degree, it really warms my heart to be able to play with my friends and these great musicians.”

Ignite My Insanity tracklisting:

Disc 1:

“Strike”

“Reload”

“Six Feet Below”

“Vain”

“Rectify”

“Faith”

“Gomorrah”

“Heaven Above”

“10 Years Gone”

“Only”

“Battlestations”

Disc 2:

“Fire”

“Ignite”

“Call Me The Devil”

“Concede”

“Inhuman”

“Better”

“Hate You Back”

“Upside Down”

“Seconds”

“Inside The Sun”



Teaser:

Projected formed in 2012 when longtime friends John Connolly (Sevendust), Vinnie Horsnby (Sevendust), Scott Phillips (Alter Bridge/Creed) and Eric “E-Rock” Friedman (Tremonti) decided to create some music together. While all members are successful in their mainstay bands, Projected afforded the members a chance to explore some different ideas musically. In September 2012, the band self-released their debut album Human and is currently looking for breaks in their respective schedules to bring the music to their fans in a live setting.

(Photo - Projected Facebook)