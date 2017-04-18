PROJECTED Featuring SEVENDUST, ALTER BRIDGE, TREMONTI Members To Release New Album This Year; Video Teaser Streaming
Projected, featuring members of Sevendust, Alter Bridge and Tremonti, are preparing their sophomore album for release sometime in 2017 via Rat Pak Records. The label has released a teaser video, which is available for streaming below.
Projected is: John Connolly (Sevendust - guitar, vocals), Scott Phillips (Alter Bridge/Creed - drums), Vinnie Hornsby (Sevendust - bass) and Eric “E-Rock” Friedman (Tremonti - guitar).
