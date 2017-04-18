PROJECTED Featuring SEVENDUST, ALTER BRIDGE, TREMONTI Members To Release New Album This Year; Video Teaser Streaming

April 18, 2017, 15 minutes ago

Projected, featuring members of Sevendust, Alter Bridge and Tremonti, are preparing their sophomore album for release sometime in 2017 via Rat Pak Records. The label has released a teaser video, which is available for streaming below.

Projected is: John Connolly (Sevendust - guitar, vocals), Scott Phillips (Alter Bridge/Creed - drums), Vinnie Hornsby (Sevendust - bass) and Eric “E-Rock” Friedman (Tremonti - guitar).

(Photo - Projected Facebook)

