Promised Land Of Heavy Metal Director Kicks-Off KORPIKLAANI - Made In Russia Tour Documentary Crowdfunding Campaign

Kimmo Kuusniemi, producer of the Promised Land Of Heavy Metal TV documentary has kicked off a crowdfunding campaign for his latest project, for Korpiklaani - Made In Russia. Call it a life altering band tour through Russia; planes, trains and automobiles. Fifteen cities and 19000km in 18 days...

Kuusniemi: "Made In Russia is an epic rock documentary about folk metal superstars Korpiklaani and their 2016 Russian tour. The tour started in St Petersburg and took us through Siberia to Vladivostok on the coast of Japan and Back to Moscow. We played in 15 cities, traveled 19,000 km in planes, night trains and automobiles and all in just 18 days! Exotic Russia with big cities in Siberia, the tribes people of Habarovsk, -30C temperatures, Baikal, the deepest lake in the world, plus the unique fans gave us an adventure of a lifetime.

I have been making films for a long time around the world but this Russian tour was the most stunning and world view altering experience I've had so far The night trains, big cities in Siberia, the tribes people of Habarovsk gave us an adventure of lifetime. Some days you really felt as you had been taken back in time.

Not many bands have toured this extensively throughout Russia and the fans really showed their appreciation, enthusiasm, openness and unrivalled energy at every gig. This lifted the already great live performances of Korpiklaani to new levels.

For a seasoned documentary film maker this trip had totally new challenges, as we were constantly on the move. Using state of the art technology enabled me to film even while carrying my bags to catch the most interesting moments as they unfolded. The experience of a band on the road in an exotic country with the highs and lows, from fatigue to exhilarating moments are all captured on video. I also filmed all 15 live gigs. The audio was recorded on multitrack for a proper music experience.

All in all I have over 70 hours of footage from gigs, backstages, hotels, planes, trains, automobiles, Siberian cities, Russian people/fans, places we visited and interviews with the band.

The film was shot in Russia between 26th November and 12th December, and is now in post production. Depending on the success of the crowdfunding, the duration of the film will be a minimum of 1 hour. The more money we raise, the more live songs and extras will be added for the crowdfunders. At the moment there are no plans to release the Live In Russia documentary and music videos to general public. So, ONLY the crowdfunders will be receiving the film, live music videos and other exclusive extras."

Post-production is being overseen by Kimmo Kuusniemi and his partner in film Eugene O'Connor.

Eugene O’Connor: "I have made several band documentaries and DVDs but this one I wish I would have been there with Kimmo and the band. The footage is very unique and interesting. You can see Korpiklaani at their best in the live shows and Kimmo has captured the essence of this unique band in this exciting road movie. I’m very excited to be working on this film.”

Check out the Indiegogo Crowdfunding site here. FOr additional information and updates go to MadeInRussia.co.uk and Facebook.

Kimmo Kuusniemi is a professional film maker and musician based in UK. He has made numerous films from music videos to International TV Series.

With his partner in film, Eugene O'Connor, together and separately they have worked with such names as Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Madonna, Rush, Red Hot Chili Peppers. Kimmo’s band Sarcofagus was formed in 1978 and was the first Finnish heavy metal band. He also made probably the first broadcast quality album length music video “Moottorilinnut” in 1980.

In 2008, Kuusniemi made an international TV documentary Promised Land Of Heavy Metal about the Finnish metal scene as a co-production with Finnish Broadcasting company YLE. As he is known as the "Godfather of Finnish Metal" he had unlimited access to the Finnish metal scene, which also even helped him to get an interview with Madame President of Finland. The same complete trust gave him full access again during the filming of this Korpiklaani tour film as the band were fully aware of his past and knew they could trust him.