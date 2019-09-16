PRONG - Age Of Defiance EP To Be Released In November; Frontman TOMMY VICTOR Featured In New Video Interview

American power trio Prong spent July in the studio with Chris Collier (No Absolutes, Zero Days) to finish two tracks for new EP. Entitled Age Of Defiance, the EP will be released on November 29th with the first single, "The End Of Sanity", due to be unleashed on October 26th. Other tracks on the album include the title track, "Rude Awakening", "Cut-Rate" and "Another Worldly Device".

Prong frontman Tommy Victor discusses the Age Of Defiance EP in the interview clip with France's Loud TV below.

Tommy: "Age Of Defiance' is about how people feel like they've gotta be rebels, and that's nothing new to that. You have to find a way to find your own peace and to be calm and not violent. It's really an anti-violence song. People say, 'Oh, 'Age Of Defiance', it sounds like it's a rebel, a revolution song,' but it's just the opposite. It's sort of, like, 'I don't even care, I wanna be happy myself.' And 'The End Of Sanity' is the other one. It's kind of self-explanatory. I just feel like the world is going crazy. The shit that people say and the whole thing doesn't make any sense anymore to me."