PRONG Announce European Tour With UNEARTH

December 2, 2019, 38 minutes ago

American power trio, Prong, have released their Age Of Defiance EP.  The band have also confirmed a string of European tour dates in February with Unearth.

February
14 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
15 - London, England - ULU
16 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom
17 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
18 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
19 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
20 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak
21 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
22 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club
23 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
24 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
25 - Braunschweig, Germany - Kufa
26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
28 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
29 - Chemnitz, Germany - AJZ Talschock

Age Of Defiance is available through SPV/Steamhammer on CD digipak, 12" orange vinyl, download, stream and exclusive shirt bundle. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Age Of Defiance"
"End Of Sanity"
"Rude Awakening" (live)
"Another Worldly Device" (live)
"Cut Rate" (live)

"Age Of Defiance":

"End Of Sanity":

