PRONG Announce European Tour With UNEARTH

American power trio, Prong, have released their Age Of Defiance EP. The band have also confirmed a string of European tour dates in February with Unearth.

February

14 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

15 - London, England - ULU

16 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom

17 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

18 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

19 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

20 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak

21 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

22 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

23 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

24 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

25 - Braunschweig, Germany - Kufa

26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

28 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

29 - Chemnitz, Germany - AJZ Talschock

Age Of Defiance is available through SPV/Steamhammer on CD digipak, 12" orange vinyl, download, stream and exclusive shirt bundle. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Age Of Defiance"

"End Of Sanity"

"Rude Awakening" (live)

"Another Worldly Device" (live)

"Cut Rate" (live)

"Age Of Defiance":

"End Of Sanity":

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)