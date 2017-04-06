PRONG Announce Spring Headline Show Amidst Dates With TESTAMENT And SEPULTURA; Zero Days Album Due In July
April 6, 2017, 11 minutes ago
"2017 is shaping up to be another touring year for the history books. As if we weren't already busy enough, in typical Prong fashion, we decided to add 5 headline shows to this massive North American run. Always great to play a longer set and include more material from our records! We are extremely excited," says Prong founding member Tommy Victor.
Prong also announces that their new album, Zero Days, will be released on July 28th via Steamhammer/SPV/eOne. More details to surface in the coming weeks.
Prong spent the better part of October and November 2016 trekking through Europe with Obituary, Exodus and King Parrot as part of the Battle Of The Bays tour. In April/May they are touring North America with Testament and Sepultura and are then returning to Europe for a massive run of both festival and club shows. This touring cycle has counted among the busiest and most successful in the band's illustrious career.
Prong headline dates:
April
18 - The Throne Theater - Wilmington, NC
25 - The John St Pub - Arnprior, ON
May
1 - Big Shots - Valparaiso, IN
5 - Lookout Lounge - Omaha, NE
14 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO
Dates with Testament and Sepultura:
April
7 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
8 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
10 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
12 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
14 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
15 - Atlanta, GA - Centerstage
16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
19 - Richmond, VA - The National
20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (NEMHF)
22 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
24 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live
26 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
27 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
28 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
29 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
May
2 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
3 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
4 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
6 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
11 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
12 - Boise, ID - The Revolution Theater
15 - Flagstaff, AZ - Oprheum Theater
16 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
17 - Scottsdale, AZ - Livewire
18 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
19 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
20 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bow