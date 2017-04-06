PRONG Announce Spring Headline Show Amidst Dates With TESTAMENT And SEPULTURA; Zero Days Album Due In July

"2017 is shaping up to be another touring year for the history books. As if we weren't already busy enough, in typical Prong fashion, we decided to add 5 headline shows to this massive North American run. Always great to play a longer set and include more material from our records! We are extremely excited," says Prong founding member Tommy Victor.

Prong also announces that their new album, Zero Days, will be released on July 28th via Steamhammer/SPV/eOne. More details to surface in the coming weeks.

Prong spent the better part of October and November 2016 trekking through Europe with Obituary, Exodus and King Parrot as part of the Battle Of The Bays tour. In April/May they are touring North America with Testament and Sepultura and are then returning to Europe for a massive run of both festival and club shows. This touring cycle has counted among the busiest and most successful in the band's illustrious career.

Prong headline dates:

April

18 - The Throne Theater - Wilmington, NC

25 - The John St Pub - Arnprior, ON

May

1 - Big Shots - Valparaiso, IN

5 - Lookout Lounge - Omaha, NE

14 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

Dates with Testament and Sepultura:

April

7 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

8 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

10 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

12 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

14 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

15 - Atlanta, GA - Centerstage

16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

19 - Richmond, VA - The National

20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (NEMHF)

22 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

24 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live

26 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

27 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

28 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

May

2 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

3 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

4 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

6 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

11 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

12 - Boise, ID - The Revolution Theater

15 - Flagstaff, AZ - Oprheum Theater

16 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

17 - Scottsdale, AZ - Livewire

18 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

19 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

20 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bow