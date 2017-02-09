PRONG Announce Zero Days European Summer Tour; New Album Coming Soon
February 9, 2017, an hour ago
American power trio, Prong, have announced the Zero Days European summer tour, featuring some of the most coveted festivals as well as a run of headline shows.
Prong founder Tommy Victor: “Europe is a special place for Prong and 2017 is shaping up to be another touring year for the history books. Many great festivals and great clubs are on the agenda and we will be bringing some new music along as well! We are extremely excited!”
Prong also announce that their new album, Zero Days will be released in the summer of 2017 via Steamhammer/SPV. More details to be surface in the coming weeks.
Prong spent the better part of October and November 2016 trekking through Europe with Obituary, Exodus and King Parrot as part of the Battle Of The Bays tour. In April/May they will be touring North America with Testament and Sepultura. This touring cycle has counted among the busiest and most successful in the band’s illustrious career.
Prong tour dates:
June
16 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
July
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
14 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle
15 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Metal Fest
18 - Glasgow, Scotland - Audio
19 - Belfast, Ireland - Voodoo
20 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
21 - Manchester, England - Rebellion
22 - London, England - Underworld
26 - Munich, Germany - Free&Easy Festival
27 - Stuttgart, Germany - Keller Klub
28 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central
29 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air
30 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex
August
2 - Potsdam, Germany - Waschhaus
3 - Kostrzyn, Poland - Woodstock Open Air
4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
5 - Veltheim, Germany - Festival Kult
6 - Cologne, Germany - Rheinriot
9 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall Airport
10 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
11 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
12 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival
25 - Sulingen, Germany - ReLoad Festival