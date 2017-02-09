PRONG Announce Zero Days European Summer Tour; New Album Coming Soon

American power trio, Prong, have announced the Zero Days European summer tour, featuring some of the most coveted festivals as well as a run of headline shows.

Prong founder Tommy Victor: “Europe is a special place for Prong and 2017 is shaping up to be another touring year for the history books. Many great festivals and great clubs are on the agenda and we will be bringing some new music along as well! We are extremely excited!”

Prong also announce that their new album, Zero Days will be released in the summer of 2017 via Steamhammer/SPV. More details to be surface in the coming weeks.

Prong spent the better part of October and November 2016 trekking through Europe with Obituary, Exodus and King Parrot as part of the Battle Of The Bays tour. In April/May they will be touring North America with Testament and Sepultura. This touring cycle has counted among the busiest and most successful in the band’s illustrious career.

Prong tour dates:

June

16 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

14 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

15 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Metal Fest

18 - Glasgow, Scotland - Audio

19 - Belfast, Ireland - Voodoo

20 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

21 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

22 - London, England - Underworld

26 - Munich, Germany - Free&Easy Festival

27 - Stuttgart, Germany - Keller Klub

28 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

29 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air

30 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex

August

2 - Potsdam, Germany - Waschhaus

3 - Kostrzyn, Poland - Woodstock Open Air

4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

5 - Veltheim, Germany - Festival Kult

6 - Cologne, Germany - Rheinriot

9 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall Airport

10 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

11 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

12 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

25 - Sulingen, Germany - ReLoad Festival