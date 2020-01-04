PRONG Frontman TOMMY VICTOR Looks Back On "Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck" Era - "I'm Still Paying For Those Expensive Videos To This Day"

Ghost Cult recently caught up with Tommy Victor of Prong at a rare show by the band in Brooklyn, NY with Merauder. He chatted about the new Prong EP, Age Of Defiance, his label SPV/Steamhammer, his recent return to painting and visual arts, his take on some Prong history such as the 25th anniversary of Cleansing, hot takes on the music videos for "Snap Your Fingers Snap Your Neck" and "Rude Awakening", working with Rob Zombie as a director, and much more.

Tommy: "We were sort of gluttons for punishment in a way because our lawyer at that time said, 'You guys think you're hot crap right now being on a major label.' He goes, 'You guys don't know what you're in for.' We're always, like, 'Wow, this is cool...' All those things cost money. Then we were one of the last bands where the label is not going to buy us out of our contract; they're going to try to make us recoup anything before they pay us anything. I'm still paying for those expensive videos to this day. We will never recoup; it cost so much to do those. We're still paying the consequences. All those expensive videos that were on MTV have cumulatively cost an unbelievable amount of money."

Prong will perform and be inducted into the 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame. Prong formed in 1986 by vocalist/guitarist Tommy Victor drummer Ted Parsons and bassist Mike Kirkland. To date, Prong has released eleven studio albums, two live records, four EPs, one DVD and two remix records.

Award recipients are founding member singer/guitarist Tommy Victor, longtime bassist Jason Christopher, drummer Aaron Rossi, drummer Art Cruz and original members bassist Mike Kirkland and drummer Ted Parsons. Other notable members include guitarist Monte Pittman, bassist Paul Raven and bassist Troy Gregory.

The non-profit charity Gala takes place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove in Anaheim, CA. Proceeds go to bringing free therapy services to special needs children at specific health facilities and community centers throughout the United States.

The 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala will be filmed live for Amazon Prime Movies, and will be aired in early 2020 to over 100 Million subscribers. Hard rock and metal fans are invited to take part in the filming.

Other Inductees include Steve Vai, Geoff Tate, Don Dokken, Stephen Pearcy, Joe Satriani, Graham Bonnet, Chris Poland, long time Ronnie James Dio promoter Stone City Attractions and Metal Church. Various bands, Inductees and an All Star line up will be performing as well.

The Gala will be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, and co-hosted by Ultimate Jam Night /Almost Fama Show co-host Jes Fama.

Pat Gesualdo, Metal Hall Of Fame President/CEO, says, “The 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala is going to be amazing!! As always, there will be numerous Hard Rock and Heavy Metal Idols, and many exciting performances!!"

