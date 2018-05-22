PRONG Frontman TOMMY VICTOR On Releasing Six Albums In Six Years - "What Else Am I Gonna Do? Deliver Pizza?" (Video)

Robb’s MetalWorks conducted an interview with Tommy Victor of Prong in San Antonio on May 11th, during the bands co-headline run with Helmet, primarily to discuss the band's latest effort, Zero Days, which hit the streets last summer. Tommy touches on a variety of obsure topics including his new apartment in LA, putting together furniture for IKEA, how playing with thrash bands influenced him to play faster, sobriety, the passing of his friend Paul Raven, his signature Schecter Guitars, why he'll never give guitar lessons, and more.

Prong recently premiered an official music video for "Forced Into Tolerance", a track from their 2017-released Zero Days album. Watch below

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)